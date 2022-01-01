KBIA Special Projects

McDonald County, Missouri, is a small community in the very southwestern most part of the state that few have been to or, in some cases, even heard of. But the communities of McDonald County - Anderson, Noel, Pineville, Southwest City - are home to an incredibly diverse mix of people. These community now includes white Missourians, as well as immigrants from Mexico and Central America and refugees from Somalia, Sudan, Burma and Micronesia. And still more people are coming to the community every month seeking opportunity and a better life.