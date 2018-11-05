Missouri Agency Seeks Input on Child Care Rating System

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education wants feedback on a draft framework for a system to rate the state's child care centers.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the state agency has sent out surveys on the draft framework, which includes information about staff qualifications, continued training, accreditation and family engagement. The system is designed to help parents identify high-quality child care providers and to show such providers how to improve.

The Missouri General Assembly in 2016 lifted a ban on quality rating systems for child care centers. The Legislature allocated nearly $60,000 this year to start the process of developing the framework.

Early learning coordinator Jo Anne Ralston says the department is seeking responses until Nov. 5, but may extend the deadline.