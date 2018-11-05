NRA President Campaigns for GOP Candidate Hawley

National Rifle Association President Oliver North is campaigning for Missouri's Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

North spoke to several dozen Hawley supporters during a Saturday rally in Imperial, about 30 minutes south of St. Louis.

North railed against Missouri's incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill and other Democrats, warning that if Democrats take control of the U.S. House they will try to impeach President Donald Trump. North says Trump's presidency is important in filling any additional vacancies on the U.S. Supreme Court with justices who support the Second Amendment.

The NRA endorsed Hawley and ran ads against McCaskill.

The Democrat has said she supports policies including strengthening background checks for buying firearms, banning bump stocks, and "ensuring that anyone who is too dangerous to get on an airplane can't get their hands on a gun."