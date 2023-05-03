ZouSoul's Got Talent celebrates Black creatives in Columbia

ZouSoul's Got Talent, a talent show and art exhibit, will be hosted at The Blue Note this evening. The event is a collaboration between three local organizations: ZouSoul, Mizzou Black Creatives and Soul Sessions COMO. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

The driving force behind the event is to provide a new platform for African American art and culture in Missouri.

The talent show will consist of 10 contestants showing off their abilities in music, comedy, dance and whatever else they desire. The grand prize is $200.

"Not only do we want to give, you know, people a platform, but we also want to highlight different people's talents and then, you know, reward them for it," ZouSoul's Vice President Zeph France said.

The art exhibit will have multiple artists showing off their designs, paintings and portraits.

Before 2020, these organizations could host events like ZouSoul's Got Talent more frequently but the pandemic halted the shows in recent years. However, since late 2022, the events have been slowly returning. MBC recently hosted a fashion gala and all three organizations hope to continue hosting larger events.

They expect their continued growth will further the community's recognition and support of African American culture. Shayla Blissett, a member of MBC, encourages the Columbia community to attend.

"It's a talent show just come out and support, come see people sing, come see what you would see at ZouSoul except expanded. Also, come support artists, see if they're selling prints or if they can make custom work for you; just come support Black artists."