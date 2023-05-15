© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri student suspended after reporting teacher used racial slur

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published May 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT

A Springfield high school student who reported a teacher using a racial slur in class is serving a three day out-of-school suspension.

Mary Walton, a sophomore at Glendale High School, says she was told Friday that she could not return to school until Wednesday because she violated district policy on use of electronic devices.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the teacher, whose name has not been released, was put on paid administrative leave after using the racial slur on Tuesday.

District officials said they could not comment on student disciplinary issues.

The school's principal said that the comments expressed in the video were inappropriate.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
