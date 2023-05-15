Missouri student suspended after reporting teacher used racial slur

A Springfield high school student who reported a teacher using a racial slur in class is serving a three day out-of-school suspension.

Mary Walton, a sophomore at Glendale High School, says she was told Friday that she could not return to school until Wednesday because she violated district policy on use of electronic devices.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the teacher, whose name has not been released, was put on paid administrative leave after using the racial slur on Tuesday.

District officials said they could not comment on student disciplinary issues.

The school's principal said that the comments expressed in the video were inappropriate.