Morning Newscast for January 15, 2024
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Schmitt says Congress needs to change spending mentality as another budget fight looms
- Missouri's professional sports teams launch petition drive to put sports betting on November ballot
- Lincoln University, a Missouri HBCU, faces reckoning after suicide of senior leader
- Most of Missouri under wind chill warnings and advisories, causing cancellations like Columbia's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Candlelight Walk and Memorial