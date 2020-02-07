 Corps Increases Water Flowing Into Lower Missouri River | KBIA

Corps Increases Water Flowing Into Lower Missouri River

By Associated Press 1 minute ago

Credit Kristofor Husted / KBIA

The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from Gavins Point Dam has been increased to free up more space in the reservoirs upstream before spring. 

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point on the Nebraska-South Dakota border had been increased to 35,000 cubic feet (991.09 cubic meters) per second.

The current releases from Gavins Point Dam are more than double what is typical for this time of year.

The Corps is working to clear out as much space as possible in the reservoirs ahead of what is expected to be another wet year.

missouri river
Missouri River flooding
Gavins Point Dam

