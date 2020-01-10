Rain Friday, Winter Precipitation Friday night And Saturday In The Ozarks

Heavy rain is possible today in the Ozarks. An inch of rain fell overnight at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

"For today we're looking at another two to four inches of rain, locally higher amounts, through tonight, and that's going to bring that risk of flash flooding into the area including river flooding," said Justin Titus, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Springfield.

And he said we could see severe weather in the form of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Overnight, the rain will change to winter precipitation.

"Late this evening into the overnight hours, we're going to have colder air coming in from the northwest, sweeping across the Ozarks from later tonight into the morning hours on Saturday," said Titus. "With that, we're going to start out with a combination of sleet and freezing rain, and, as the colder temperatures come in, road surfaces could start to freeze up as well. And then through the day we're going to see that transition more over to a snow threat more into the afternoon and the evening hours."

The National Weather Service said the storm will bring up to four inches of snow and a glaze of ice to two-tenth of an inch of ice. According to the Weather Service, the heaviest amounts will occur in southeast Kansas and western Missouri with amounts decreasing to the southeast across south central Missouri.

Snow accumulations of a half inch to two inches and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice are predicted for the Springfield area with the greatest amounts north of I-44.

