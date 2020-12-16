Training on minority policing added for Missouri recruits

Missouri law enforcement recruits will be required to undergo training in the history of policing in minority communities.

The commission that sets the training rules and approves the curriculum for law enforcement officers across the state voted Tuesday to add the requirement. The Missouri Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the two-hour block of instruction would cover policing from the founding of the nation through the present.

The two-hour curriculum is currently being developed and will become part of the mandatory basic training curriculum six months after being shared with Missouri’s 20 law enforcement basic training academies.