Wednesday: Legal Roundtable To Address Latest Local, National Developments

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis on the Air’s monthly Legal Roundtable will get underway Wednesday as host Don Marsh delves into a variety of recent local and national stories pertaining to the law.

The discussion is expected to touch on regional matters including pretrial detention at the city’s medium-security Workhouse, the latest news surrounding the Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office and the police department, and the proposed Missouri legislation that would change Title IX procedures at colleges and universities in the state, among other topics.

Joining the discussion will be William Freivogel, J.D., journalism professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale; local attorney Nicole Gorovsky, J.D.; and retired Missouri Appellate Court Judge Lisa Van Amburg, J.D.



Have a question or comment for our legal experts? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Jon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

