Wednesday: St. Louis Teens Win Poetry Slam Competition, Besting Teams From Across The World

A group of local teens made St. Louis proud earlier this month when they earned first place at the 2019 Brave New Voices International Youth Poetry Slam Festival in Las Vegas.

Selected through a months-long program under the umbrella of local nonprofit organization UrbArts, the six budding poets won the competition July 20. The festival draws about 500 young poets, their mentors, and leading artists and cultural workers each year for arts education, artistic expression and civic engagement.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with two members of the award-winning team: Zack Lesmeister, who is a graduate of Marquette High School, a freshman at Emerson College and a former St. Louis youth poet laureate, and Keana Fox, a graduate of Collinsville High School. Also participating in the discussion will be one of the team’s coaches, Sahara Sista SOLS.

The team also includes Sarah Abbas of Marquette High School; Camryn Howe, a recent graduate from Kirkwood High School; Caleb Broeker, a recent graduate of Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Missouri; and current St. Louis Youth Poet Laureate Kalyn McKoy of Parkway North High School.

