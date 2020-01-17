Weekend Outlook January 17-19, 2020

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host Eagle Days Saturday (1/18) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday (1/19) from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event includes programs at the Nature Center with live eagles from Dickerson Park Zoo. Spotting scopes will be set up at the Lake Springfield Boathouse.

Cardinals Caravan 2020 will be Hammons Field in Springfield Friday (1/17) from noon to 1:45. Admission $5 for adults and $3 for kids three to 12. Players at the event will include Jordan Hicks, Lane Thomas, Giovanny Gallegos and Junior Fernandez. Alumni will include Tom Pagnozzi and Al Hrabosky.

VFW Post 3404, 1136 E. Atlantic St. in Springfield, will host a Fish Fry fundraiser Friday night (1/17) from 5:30 to 7:30. The cost is $7 per person.

Actors Theatre of Missouri will present Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” Friday and Saturday night (1/17-1/18) and Sunday (1/19) at 2 at the Springfield Art Museum.

“Side by Side by Sondheim: A Musical Celebration” is at Springfield Contemporary Theatre, 302 E. Pershing, through January 26. Showtimes are 7:30 Friday and Saturday nights and 2 p.m. Sundays.

The Ozark Mountain Music Festival continues through Sunday (1/20) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, featuring Americana roots-style music.

Roaring River State Park in Cassville will host an Eagle Viewing event Saturday (1/18) from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Watch a movie about our national symbol and take part in eagle-themed activities. Take binoculars and spotting scopes to watch for bald eagles.

Springfield Community Gardens will host a Fruit Pruning Workshop Saturday morning (1/18) at 10 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library.

The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will be in Joplin Saturday (1/18) at noon at the Missouri Southern State University Young Gym.

The program, “Fighting Cold and Flu Season Naturally for Kids,” will be held Saturday morning (1/18) at 10 for adults at the Library Center.

The Fair Grove Branch Library will host “Crafts and Cappuccino” Saturday (1/18) from 1 to 4. Refreshments and materials will be provided.

The film, “Bumblebee,” rated PG-13, will be shown Saturday afternoon (1/18) at 2 at the Library Station.

Adults are invited to learn communication skills during the Midtown Workshop Series Saturday afternoon (1/18) at 2 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri will host a Rabies & Vaccination Station Saturday (1/18) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Springfield Symphony will present “A Little Night Music” Saturday night (1/18) at 7 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. The concert will feature pianist, Marika Bournaki.

The Mystery Hour will host a live taping Saturday night (1/18) at 7:30 at the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in downtown Springfield. Guests will be actor, Ryan Gaul; comedian, Erica Rhodes; magician, Riggs; and musical guests, SALT and Lancaster Station Vocal Group.

Heartland Opera Theatre will host the Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along Fundraiser Saturday (1/18) at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway in Joplin. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 on Saturday.

The film, “Martin Luther King, Jr. We Shall Overcome” will be shown Saturday, Sunday and Monday (1/18-1/20) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

The Victim Center, 819 N. Boonville, will host the Volunteer and Community Open House Saturday (1/18) from 10 a.m. to noon.

4 the Love of K9s will host an adoption event Saturday morning (1/18) at 11 at Tractor Supply Co., 525 W. Northview Rd. in Nixa.

Valley Hills Animal Rescue will host an adoption event Saturday (1/18) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Petsmart, 2640 S. Campbell in Springfield.

DivaFest 2020 will be held Saturday night (1/18) from 5 to 10 at the University Plaza Grand Ballroom in Springfield.

The Drury Baseball Poker Fundraiser will be held Saturday (1/18) from 4 to 10 p.m. at the O’Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield.

The School of Rock Showcase is Saturday (1/18) from 1 to 6 at Shuffle, 2550 S. Campbell. Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the door. Kids six and under get in free.

The Springfield Chamber Chorus and the Central High School Choir will present a pre-MMEA concert Sunday afternoon (1/19) at 4 at University Heights Baptist Church, 1110 S. National in Springfield.

The annual Knights Striking out for the Kitchen Bowl-A-Thon will be held Sunday (1/19) from noon to 4 at Enterprise Park Lanes, 1625 S. Enterprise in Springfield.

Kids in grades four through six are invited to make touch-screen gloves during a program at 2 Sunday (1/19) at the Library Center. Registration is required.

Sunday Make ‘n Play is Sunday (1/19) from 2 to 4 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. Drop by for a hands-on, interactive experience with a maker, play and art focus. The program is for kids age three to grade four.

The MLK March 2020 will be held Monday (1/20) at 9 a.m. starting at Jordan Valley Park, 635 E. Trafficway. Jordan Valley Ice Park will open for coffee and donuts at 8 a.m. The march will proceed to the Gillioz for a program that will celebrate the community through the arts. Donations of hats, gloves and scarves will be taken for SPS students.

The 2020 Springfield Multicultural Festival is Monday (1/20) from noon to 4 at the Oasis Inn & Convention Center. Admission is $5 and free for kids 17 and younger.

