Climate change has brought more intense storms and worsening “king tides” that flood through homes and gardens in the low-lying Pacific island nation of Kiribati. Even more critically, the encroaching seas are threatening the country’s dwindling supplies of freshwater.

Island nations like Kiribati have been among those most damaged already by climate change - and their situation is likely to grow worse.

Nearly all of these emissions, of course, are generated in large countries thousands of miles away from Kiribati.

On this edition of Global Journalist, we discuss the challenges for island nations like Kiribati threatened by climate change - and the chances that its people will successfully adapt to them.

Global Journalist: Island Nations Confront Climate Change

Joining the program:

George Tselioudis, research physical scientist, NASA Goddard Institute Ben Doherty, correspondent, The Guardian Jeremy Kohlitz, researcher, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney Simon Donner, climate scientist and professor of geography at the University of British Columbia



