 Global Journalist: Island Nations Confront Climate Change | KBIA
Related Program: 
Global Journalist

Global Journalist: Island Nations Confront Climate Change

By 1 minute ago

A king tide breaches a sea wall in the Pacific nation of Kiribati in 2015.
Credit Break Free/Creative Commons/Flickr

Climate change has brought more intense storms and worsening “king tides” that flood through homes and gardens in the low-lying Pacific island nation of Kiribati. Even more critically, the encroaching seas are threatening the country’s dwindling supplies of freshwater.

Island nations like Kiribati have been among those most damaged already by climate change - and their situation is likely to grow worse.

Nearly all of these emissions, of course, are generated in large countries thousands of miles away from Kiribati.

On this edition of Global Journalist, we discuss the challenges for island nations like Kiribati threatened by climate change - and the chances that its people will successfully adapt to them. 


Joining the program:

    • George Tselioudis, research physical scientist, NASA Goddard Institute
    • Ben Doherty, correspondent, The Guardian
    • Jeremy Kohlitz, researcher, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
    • Simon Donner, climate scientist and professor of geography at the University of British Columbia

Assistant producers: Niki Braham, Madison Conte
Supervising producer: Edom Kassaye
Visual editor: Maggie Duncan

Tags: 
global journalist
News
climate change
global warming
Kiribati
Tuvalu
maldives
Solomon Islands
Marshall Islands
australia
New Zealand
climate refugees
migration
immigration

Related Content

Global Journalist: Japan, U.S. Face Legacies of Forced Sterilization

By Oct 25, 2018
AP Photo

On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at eugenics laws and forcible sterilization in both Japan and the U.S. – two countries with a surprisingly recent legacy of sterilizing people against their will.

In Japan, a postwar eugenics law in force until 1996 cleared the way for the government to sterilize 25,000 people deemed unfit to reproduce. In the U.S., 32 states passed laws allowing authorities to sterilize people without their consent - and as many as 60,000 people were forcibly sterilized, some as late as the 1970s.

Hundreds of the victims of these policies are still alive, and in many cases are still waiting for apologies and compensation from the governments that took away their ability to reproduce.


Global Journalist: Gender Quotas on the March

By Oct 18, 2018

Christine Blasey Ford was 100 percent certain Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school. Kavanaugh was 100 percent certain he didn’t.

But one figure that jumped out during Kavanaugh's recent U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings was this: 23 percent. That’s the percentage of women in the U.S. Senate, the body that voted to narrowly confirm him. Indeed the U.S. ranks 103rd in the world in the share of women in national legislatures – behind countries like Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Iraq.

One major reason why is that more than 60 countries have passed quota laws for female candidates in the past 30 years. In many others nations, political parties have adopted voluntary quotas for women.

On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at gender quotas in international politics and whether they've worked as intended.


Global Journalist: Impunity in Myanmar

By Oct 5, 2018
AP Photo

Just over a year ago Myanmar security forces were wrapping up a massive offensive against the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority. 

In a matter of weeks, more than 720,000 Rohingya were forced to flee to neighboring Bangladesh in what the head of Myanmar’s military called a “clearance operation” in the country’s Rakhine State. A recent U.N. report has shed new light on what happened in Myanmar, and accused the military of murder, mass rape and torture. It also called for several of Myanmar's top generals to be prosecuted for genocide and crimes against humanity.  On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at whether the UN report may galvanize the international community to hold Myanmar's generals to account and what the prospects are for the 1 million Rohingya now living in refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Global Journalist: Climate Change in South Asia

By May 17, 2018
via Wikimedia Commons (Ranjith66)

Climate change is already having big effects on southern Asia.

Deadly heat waves like one that killed 3,500 people in India and Pakistan in 2015 are becoming more frequent. The summer monsoon rains are changing, affecting farmers.  Rising sea levels are expected to flood low-lying settlements and higher ocean temperatures harm sea life.

The climate is already spurring other changes. Thailand and the Philippines have closed beaches as warming waters threaten coral. In other parts of the region, people are moving out of places where drought and natural disasters have made farming increasingly risky. Some argue that the changing climate is even fueling militancy. 

On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at how climate change is shaping life in one of the world's most vulnerable regions.


Global Journalist: China's War on Pollution

By Apr 12, 2018
WikiMedia Commons

China’s rapid economic growth over the past two decades been nothing short of remarkable.

Of course there’s been a dark side to this growth. As China has built more factories, power plants and cars, it also became one of the most polluted countries on earth.

But since President Xi Jinping declared a ‘war on pollution’ in 2014, China has also made big strides in tackling some of the problems. It’s become a global leader in renewable energy from solar and wind, has cut smog in big cities and is planning tens of billions of dollars worth of environmental projects. 

On this edition of Global Journalist: a look at China's war on pollution.


Global Journalist: Papua New Guinea Struggles After Quake

By May 4, 2018
UNICEF

Two months after a major earthquake devastated parts of Papua New Guinea’s highlands, one of the world’s most remote and diverse nations is still struggling to cope.

The quake left more than a half million people in need of aid, but many of those affected live in areas reachable only by air. Compounding the aid effort: more than 200 aftershocks over the past two months as well as a recent outbreak of tribal violence.

On this edition of Global Journalist, we discuss the response to the quake in the Pacific nation of 7.5 million.