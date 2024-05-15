© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

America Amplified

America Amplified

KBIA is committed to covering election season in mid-Missouri through a citizen-centered lens that prioritizes constituent needs. Instead of horse-race coverage that focuses on the odds of a win, we’ll uplift our neighbors’ voices to answer the more essential question: “What’s at stake for you?” Together, we’ll explore the answers that will really matter at the polls in November 2024