America Amplified

Polling locations have to close if not enough election judges are secured before the general election on November 5.
With a May 5 deadline to collect nearly 172,000 signatures, Missourians for Constitutional Freedom is relying on hundreds of volunteers — some who hold personal connections to the campaign.
Rabbi Daniel Bogard has testified at the Missouri State Capitol twenty times in the past twenty years. KBIA's Meghan Lee sat down with Bogard to learn more about trans rights and its connections to the Jewish faith.
Local governments are responsible for the day-to-day functioning of your city or town. KBIA's Alex Cox put together a guide to the positions often up for municipal elections ahead of the April 2 municipal election across the state.
The Missouri Republican party recently held its first caucuses since 2012.
KBIA's Finnegan Belleau sat down with Columbia Missourian's Katie Taranto and Missouri Business Alert's Sigi Ris to find out what each party is doing to choose their presidential nominee — and how people in mid-Missouri are adapting to the new system.