New York to Los Angeles in Less Than 32 Hours

In his book The Driver: My Dangerous Pursuit of Speed and Truth in the Outlaw Racing World, writer and race car driver Alexander Roy lays out how he drove from New York to Los Angeles in 31 hours and 4 minutes, stopping only six times.

Driving a BMW M5 and using Google Earth, a CB radio and GPS, Roy claims he beat the cross-country driving record.

"Virtually everyone who had ever done it in the '70s and through 1983, which was the last cross-country race — the U.S. Express — said it could never be done again," Alexander says.

He talks to Michele Norris about preparing and executing his driving adventure.

