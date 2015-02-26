Anat Cohen & Choro Aventuroso At Jazz At Lincoln Center

The jazz clarinetist and saxophonist Anat Cohen comes from Israel, studied and lives in the Northeastern U.S., and maintains a deep affinity for Brazilian music. Specifically, she's a specialist in the Afro-Western, improvisatory, instrumental music known as choro — an analogue of early jazz in the U.S. — where her clarinet is a lead instrument. She now helms a group called Choro Aventuroso, a quartet whose other members hail from Brazil, which takes the style as a launching pad for further adventures.

In fall of 2014, Cohen and Choro Aventuroso had the opportunity to showcase at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Jazz Night In America presents their set from The Appel Room, overlooking New York City's Central Park.

Personnel

Anat Cohen, clarinet; Vitor Gonçalves, accordion/piano; Cesar Garabini, 7-string guitar; Sergio Krakowski, pandeiro.

