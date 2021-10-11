© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri On Mic is an oral history and journalism project collecting stories from Missouri in its 200th year (2021). New episodes air every Monday at 8:45 AM during Morning Edition and 4:45 PM during All Things Considered.A team of Missouri School of Journalism students asked Missourians to tell their stories at several bicentennial festivals and events this summer at the Missouri on Mic traveling audio booth. The collection of stories will be archived at the State Historical Society of Missouri as part of Missouri’s 200th anniversary of Statehood.To learn more about Missouri on Mic or contact us, call the KBIA Newsroom at 573.882.4032 or email news@kbia.org

Missouri On Mic: DC Smith

KBIA | By Trevor Hook,
Rachel Schnelle
Published October 11, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT
DC Smith is a retired resident living in Columbia. He’s held several jobs in his lifetime, one of them being in radio. He’s originally from the east coast but say something about Missouri keeps drawing him back. Smith talks about what he finds so alluring about Missouri in this episode of Missouri On Mic.

Missouri On Mic is an oral history and journalism project documenting stories from around the state in its 200th year.

DC Smith: Missouri is, to me, better than being on the East Coast. You know, I don't miss the miss the East Coast. You know, I like our rush minute versus rush hours.

No, we actually let our grass grow here, we let our crops grow. This is a great state. We have great people with diverse backgrounds. People come from all over the world and end up staying here because they like it. They like the quality of life. They like the people, they like the interaction.

This is my home. Even though I wasn't born here, mid-Missouri [and] Columbia is my home. And so no matter where I go... you know, whether I live in Florida at the beach, or someplace else in Minnesota, I still end up back in Colombia or the mid-Missouri area.

Everything's about relationships. And so you actually get to know your doctors, you get to know your mechanics, you get to know your neighbors. You walk around the neighborhood, you know, their animals, you know, their dogs, and things like that. You just don't seem to get that on the East Coast.

We need to celebrate everything about Missouri. I think we need to tell its entire history. We were one of the last states in the Union, to free, you know, slaves. We need to tell the entire history of Missouri, we don't need to, you know, try to cover anything, tell the entire history, We've done a lot of beautiful things. Scott Joplin, the music, all of the food. We have such a diverse number of things in the state. It's so beautiful, that we need to celebrate everything. Not everything is going to be rosy and puppies and kittens and everything. And we need to be honest, tell people what happens. And be honest about it and show how we've improved over the things that we got wrong.

I think this is a beginning of a dialogue. I think this is something that we need to do on a regular basis, not just because of the Missouri Bicentennial. I think this is something that we need to do on a regular basis, whether it's at the farmers market or at any listening post where people just get a chance to talk. Ask them questions, ask "what's going on in your world? What's important to you?' And so I applaud this project. And I want to say Happy Bicentennial, Missouri.

Trevor Hook
Trevor Hook is a reporter, producer and morning anchor for KBIA 91.3 born and raised in New Franklin, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri with both a Master's degree in Audio Journalism in 2020 and a Bachelor's degree in Convergence Journalism in 2018.
Rachel Schnelle
Rachel Schnelle is a senior journalism student studying Radio Convergence Reporting. She is an anchor and reporter for KBIA. She can be reached at rescm4@umsystem.edu
