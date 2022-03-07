© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Mandate ends in St. Louis on anniversary of first Mo. case

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published March 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST

On the second anniversary of Missouri’s first COVID-19 case, St. Louis city’s mask mandate has ended. St. Louis County was the site of the state’s first confirmed coronavirus case on March 7, 2020.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Missouri has reported more than 1.1 million confirmed cases and 15,417 deaths due to the virus.

St. Louis County ended its mask mandate last week, and the St. Louis city’s mandate came to an end Monday. Cases and hospitalizations have dropped sharply since peaking in mid-January.

Masks are still required on buses and light rail service operated by Metro in St. Louis. Masks also are still required at Lambert Airport.

Associated Press
