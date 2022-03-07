© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Student charged in Kansas school shooting that wounded 2

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published March 7, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST

An 18-year-old football player has been charged in a shooting that wounded an administrator and a school resource officer at a suburban Kansas City high school.

The Johnson County prosecutor’s office announced Saturday that Jaylon Desean Elmore is charged with attempted capital murder in the shooting Friday at Olathe East High School. His bond is set at $1 million and no first appearance has been set.

The prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately respond to questions about whether he has an attorney and none is listed for him in online court records. Online records show he has a previous conviction for aggravated robbery.

