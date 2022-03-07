© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wintry mix causes traffic snarls, school closures in KC area

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published March 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST

A wintry mixing is causing big problems in the Kansas City area, resulting in numerous accidents and forcing schools to call off classes.

KCTV-TV reports that an icy sheen on Monday morning caused slick conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Several crashes were reported north of the Missouri River, especially on Interstate 29 and Interstate 635. Southbound I-635 was closed at Horizons Parkway after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Around three dozen school districts in the Kansas City area, in both Missouri and Kansas, called off or delayed classes.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press