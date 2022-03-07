Wintry mix causes traffic snarls, school closures in KC area

A wintry mixing is causing big problems in the Kansas City area, resulting in numerous accidents and forcing schools to call off classes.

KCTV-TV reports that an icy sheen on Monday morning caused slick conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Several crashes were reported north of the Missouri River, especially on Interstate 29 and Interstate 635. Southbound I-635 was closed at Horizons Parkway after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Around three dozen school districts in the Kansas City area, in both Missouri and Kansas, called off or delayed classes.