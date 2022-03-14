© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
2nd Joplin officer shot by suspect dies; organs donated

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published March 14, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT

The body of a Missouri police officer who was shot along with two other officers earlier this week has been taken to a funeral home after his organs were donated.

The Joplin Police Department said in a statement Saturday that 27-year-old patrol Officer Jake Reed's vital organs were taken to an airport and flown across the country Friday evening and his body was escorted to a funeral home. Police say Reed and Cpl. Benjamin Cooper were shot on Tuesday by 40-year-old Anthony Felix.

Cooper died that day at a hospital. Authorities say a third officer was shot and wounded by Felix, who was then fatally shot by another officer.

Associated Press
