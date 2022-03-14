© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rep. Cori Bush's 'The Forerunner' to be published Oct. 3

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published March 14, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT

Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri has a memoir coming out this fall. She'll recount her personal struggles, years of activism and her decision to run for office in 2020, when she became the first Black woman from her state elected to Congress. Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Monday it will release “The Forerunner: A Memoir by Congresswoman Cori Bush” on Oct. 3. Bush had been a nurse and an activist. She became known nationally as among those protesting in Ferguson, Missouri, after a white police officer fatally shot an 18-year-old Black man, Michael Brown, in 2014.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press