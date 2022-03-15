Judicial panel unveils tentative new map for Missouri Senate

A judicial panel in charge of redrawing Missouri's state Senate districts has released a tentative new map.

The plan unveiled Monday is based on the 2020 census results. It would take effect for this year's elections and be used for the following decade. The judicial panel took over redistricting after a bipartisan commission failed to agree on maps.

Because no new map had been adopted yet candidates so far have been filing for office under the districts drawn after the 2010 census. But they could have a chance to file based only new proposed districts before the filing period ends March 29.