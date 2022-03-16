© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
$100 million renovation set for symphony hall in St. Louis

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published March 16, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT

The home of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is about to get a $100 million upgrade. The symphony on Wednesday announced plans for the renovation and expansion of Powell Symphony Hall.

The work is expected to be completed in 2025 — the 100th anniversary of the building originally constructed as a movie theater and vaudeville house. Powell Hall was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.

The project will include 65,000-square-foot addition that will house a new learning center, lobby and expanded backstage area. The new learning center will house community and education programs expected to include more than 300 performances and events each year.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
