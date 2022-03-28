© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Welcome back: Pujols returns to Cardinals for a final season

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published March 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT

Albert Pujols has returned to the St. Louis Cardinals, finding a home in the place where he became one of baseball's most powerful sluggers.

The 42-year-old Pujols says this is his final season.

Pujols emerged from beyond the right field wall at the Cardinals' spring training complex between the first and second innings of an exhibition game against Houston on Monday.

Pujols drew a standing ovation from the crowd and was greeted with hugs in the St. Louis dugout.

Pujols was a three-time MVP and helped the Cardinals win two World Series titles.

He split last season with the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers.

Pujols reached a one-year deal with the Cardinals over the weekend and gives them an option at designated hitter.

