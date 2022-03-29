© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Busch beer heiress Valentine enters Missouri US Senate race

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT

Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine is running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat. The daughter of the late chairman of the Anheuser-Busch Companies officially filed her candidacy for retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's seat Monday.

Busch Valentine's entrance to the race comes days after Republican candidate Eric Greitens was accused of physically assaulting members of his family. The allegations against Greitens have added fresh urgency to a GOP push to ensure the party doesn’t nominate a damaged candidate who risks losing the otherwise safe Republican seat to a Democrat.

Former state Sen. Scott Sifton is dropping out of the Democratic primary and endorsing Busch Valentine.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press