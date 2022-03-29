© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri's US House map in limbo as Tuesday's candidate deadline looms

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT

Missouri's U.S. House districts remain uncertain with just hours left before the deadline for candidates to file for office. The state House took no action Monday on a Senate-passed bill redrawing the state's eight U.S. House districts based on the 2020 census.

House Majority Leader Dean Plocher said there's still no decision on whether lawmakers will vote on the map before Tuesday's 5 p.m. candidate filing deadline.

If a new map is not passed, the districts enacted after the 2010 census remain in place. Two lawsuits already have been filed alleging the old districts no longer provide equal representation and asking the courts to intervene.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
