Missouri's US House map in limbo as Tuesday's candidate deadline looms

Missouri's U.S. House districts remain uncertain with just hours left before the deadline for candidates to file for office. The state House took no action Monday on a Senate-passed bill redrawing the state's eight U.S. House districts based on the 2020 census.

House Majority Leader Dean Plocher said there's still no decision on whether lawmakers will vote on the map before Tuesday's 5 p.m. candidate filing deadline.

If a new map is not passed, the districts enacted after the 2010 census remain in place. Two lawsuits already have been filed alleging the old districts no longer provide equal representation and asking the courts to intervene.

