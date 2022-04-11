© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Prosecutors won't retry Kansas City man for 2003 killing

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published April 11, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT

Prosecutors say they won’t seek to retry a Kansas City man after the Missouri Supreme Court overturned his conviction because the case is “tainted from all directions.” The Jackson County prosecutor’s office said in a statement Friday that there is insufficient evidence to prove that Keith Carnes fatally shot a rival drug dealer, 24-year-old Larry White, in 2003 in a Kansas City parking garage. The announcement came just three days after the Missouri Supreme Court set aside Carnes’ first-degree murder and armed criminal action convictions, ordering him to be released from prison within 30 days unless prosecutors move to retry him.

