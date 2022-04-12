© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri trio gets jail for roles in Capitol insurrection

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published April 12, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has sentenced two men and a woman from Missouri to several weeks in jail for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg sentenced Emily Hernandez, of Sullivan, on Monday to 30 days in jail.

He also sentenced her uncle, William Merry, and another suburban St. Louis man, Paul Scott Westover, to 45 days in jail each.

All three also were ordered to pay $500.

A government sentencing memo says Merry goaded Hernandez into picking up a broken piece of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s sign and that Hernandez shot a video of herself stealing two other signs.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
