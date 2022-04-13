Missouri House GOP pitches $500 tax breaks for individuals

Missouri residents who file income taxes would be eligible for a $500 tax credit under a new Republican proposal. But House Democrats on Tuesday criticized the measure as a tax break that wouldn't help the state's poorest.

The proposal by the Republican House budget leader would set aside $1 billion in state funding for the tax credits. Married couples filing jointly would get $1,000 under the plan.

Democrats had proposed setting aside $100 million to give onetime $1,000 checks to poor families who have struggled with housing or food insecurity. The Republican-led House voted that measure down.