As fatal drug overdoses rise among teenagers, is U.S. drug education working?

Teen overdose deaths spiked in 2020 and 2021, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The deaths are not a result of more experimentation with drugs: Federal data show that overall teen drug use has been falling.

They are fueled instead by a rise in synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, illicit drugs more powerful and deadlier than heroin. Synthetic opioids are becoming more common in pills bought off the street, and teenagers are feeling the impact.

Joseph Friedman, a public health researcher at the University of California and lead author of the JAMA study, says parents and teachers should tell kids that abstinence – or at least delaying drug use into their 20s – is the best option. But they should present that along with other, realistic information about how to stay safe.

