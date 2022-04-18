© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Gulf Coast, Mississippi River cities eager for flood funding

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published April 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT

Cities on the Louisiana coast and Mississippi River are hoping the infrastructure law will bring badly needed funding to fortify levees, locks and other flood protection as climate change makes hurricanes stronger and wetter.
But some community groups and advocates are worried smaller cities will struggle to navigate the maze of government programs to compete for funds.
Further complicating the scramble for money is debate over the best approaches for flood protection.
Some say natural protections such as wetlands should play a bigger role.
Federal officials are pushing states to incorporate climate resilience into their projects and planning.

Associated Press
