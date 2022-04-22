Missouri's GOP-led House sends income tax break to Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's Republican-led House has approved a bill that would give rebates of up to $1,000 for state income taxes owed this year.

House lawmakers voted 103-44 on Thursday to send the nonrefundable tax credit legislation to the GOP-led Senate, where Republican Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said it faces an uncertain future. The proposal would allow for rebates of up to $500 per individual or $1,000 for married couples. For example, a couple who owed $500 in state income taxes would be repaid $500. If individuals or couples didn't have to pay additional money in income taxes when they filed, they wouldn't qualify.

Republicans say Missouri's budget surplus should go back to taxpayers. Democrats say the measure wouldn't help the poorest.