© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jefferson City agrees to reinstall Confederate stones

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published April 25, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City officials have agreed to reinstall two paving stones that referenced a Confederate general.

Former city councilwoman Edith Vogel sued the city and Mayor Carrie Tergin in March after the city removed the two pavers, which Vogel paid for, from a new park on a city greenway known as Adrian’s Island. In her lawsuit, Vogel contended the city violated her free speech rights by removing the decorative stones, which were part of a fund-raising campaign.

Vogel's attorneys, the Bradbury Law Firm, said a federal judge approved a settlement Thursday. The city agreed to reinstall the pavers and pay Vogel's attorneys fees.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press