Jefferson City agrees to reinstall Confederate stones

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City officials have agreed to reinstall two paving stones that referenced a Confederate general.

Former city councilwoman Edith Vogel sued the city and Mayor Carrie Tergin in March after the city removed the two pavers, which Vogel paid for, from a new park on a city greenway known as Adrian’s Island. In her lawsuit, Vogel contended the city violated her free speech rights by removing the decorative stones, which were part of a fund-raising campaign.

Vogel's attorneys, the Bradbury Law Firm, said a federal judge approved a settlement Thursday. The city agreed to reinstall the pavers and pay Vogel's attorneys fees.