Missouri execution would be just fifth this year in the US

A man whose death sentence for killing a Missouri couple while robbing their home was overturned three times is scheduled to be executed.

Carman Deck would be just the fifth U.S. inmate to be executed this year if his lethal injection goes ahead Tuesday evening. His hopes for a reprieve were all but dashed on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court turned aside an appeal and Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined Deck’s clemency request, though he could file new appeals.

Deck was convicted in the 1996 deaths of James and Zelma Long at their home in De Soto.