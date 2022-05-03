© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri set to ban most abortions if Roe falls

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published May 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT

Missouri is slated to ban most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court undoes Roe v. Wade.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday said he will take immediate action to allow an abortion ban to take effect if the landmark ruling is overturned, as a draft opinion leaked late Monday suggests.

Missouri's GOP-led Legislature passed the abortion ban in 2019 in hopes that the 1973 ruling would later be tossed out.

Abortions would only be allowed to save the life of the mother.

Anyone who performs an unlawful abortion would face 5 to 15 years in prison.

Associated Press
