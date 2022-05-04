No charges for 2 Columbia officers who shot man outside club

COLUMBIA — Two Columbia police officers will not face charges for shooting and killing a man during an altercation outside a nightclub.

St. Charles County Tim Lohma said in a news release Tuesday the officers were justified in believing that Quillan Jacobs was a threat to their lives and others when they shot him outside the Vibez Lounge on Nov. 14.

Police said Jacobs and another man were shooting at each other when officers arrived. They said Jacobs fired into the crowd outside the lounge as he fled. Five people were injured. A second man, Todd Nesbitt Jr., was arrested after the shooting and charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.