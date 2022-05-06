© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri senators back $500 tax refund for individuals

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published May 6, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri taxpayers are a step closer to getting a several-hundred-dollar refund from the state.

The Senate on Thursday night endorsed a plan to provide a one-time tax credit of up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples. The refunds would go only to individuals earning less than $150,000 and couples making less than $300,000 annually. The total cost of the refunds would be capped at $500 million.

The Senate plan needs a final vote to go to the House. The House previously passed a similar tax credit that contains no income limits and would be capped at a total cost of $1 billion.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press