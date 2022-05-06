© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Voters to decide elevated status for Missouri National Guard

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published May 6, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters will get a chance to decide later this year whether to make the National Guard its own department of state government.

The Missouri National Guard currently is part of the Department of Public Safety. The Senate gave final approval Thursday to a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove it from Public Safety and make it a stand-alone agency. That means the adjutant general, who is the head of the National Guard, would be part of the governor's Cabinet.

The House approved the measure last month.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
