Missouri lawmakers pass $48 billion state budget

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published May 9, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a roughly $48 billion state budget bolstered by federal aid.

The spending plan approved Friday includes enough money to fully pay for the state's share of public K-12 busing costs, as well as a program to increase teacher pay to at least $38,000 a year. Local districts would need to kick in 30% of the needed funding to get a 70% match from the state for teacher raises.

The budget also pays for expanded access to the Medicaid health care program and a 5.5% funding increase for four-year colleges.

