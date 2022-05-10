Elon Musk says he'll reverse Donald Trump Twitter ban

Elon Musk says he would reverse former President Donald Trump's permanent ban from Twitter if his deal to buy the social network goes through.

Banning Trump "was a morally bad decision, to be clear, and foolish in the extreme," the billionaire said at a Financial Times conference on Tuesday.

Twitter kicked Trump off after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. The social network said Trump had broken its rules against inciting violence.

"I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice," Musk said, pointing out that the former president has said he will start posting on his own social media app, Truth Social.

