© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri Senate OK's photo ID requirement for voting

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published May 10, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri senators have passed a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls. Senators voted 23-11 for the bill Monday.

The primary bill would require voters to show government-issued photo identification to cast ballots. Voters who don’t bring valid IDs could cast provisional ballots.

The bill would also allow two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting. Voters could cast ballots up to two weeks prior to the date of an election. Currently, voters need to cite an excuse for why they won’t be able to vote in-person on Election Day.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press