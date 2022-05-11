2 Black female officers sue Kansas City police department

Two Black female officers allege in separate lawsuits that they faced sexual and racial discrimination while working for the Kansas City police department.

The Kansas City Star reports that Officer Rashawnda Williams says in her lawsuit that she was subjected to misogynistic, racist and sexist comments from male colleagues. In another lawsuit, Officer Alexis Bush-Bailey said a white female supervisor targeted her because of her race, sex and age.

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners is named in both lawsuits. The women say the board is responsible for their treatment.

A Kansas City police spokesman said the department does not comment on pending litigation.