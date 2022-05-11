© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
2 Black female officers sue Kansas City police department

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published May 11, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT

Two Black female officers allege in separate lawsuits that they faced sexual and racial discrimination while working for the Kansas City police department.

The Kansas City Star reports that Officer Rashawnda Williams says in her lawsuit that she was subjected to misogynistic, racist and sexist comments from male colleagues. In another lawsuit, Officer Alexis Bush-Bailey said a white female supervisor targeted her because of her race, sex and age.

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners is named in both lawsuits. The women say the board is responsible for their treatment.

A Kansas City police spokesman said the department does not comment on pending litigation.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
