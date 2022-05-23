© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield women plead guilty to Capitol riot participation

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published May 23, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT

Two women from Springfield have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer, both 34, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Their sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 19.

Court documents say the women admitted to being inside the Capitol and walking around for about 12 minutes before they were left.

So far, 22 Missourians have been charged with participating in the riot. Hentschel and Pryer are the 12th and 13th to plead guilty.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press