Boone County judge appoints interim prosecutor following Knight's death

Nick Komoroski will serve as the interim prosecutor for the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office following the death of Dan Knight.

Presiding Judge Brouck Jacobs said Komoroski was sworn in Saturday afternoon at the Boone County Courthouse.

Komoroski was previously the first assistant prosecutor to Knight. Komoroski has served in the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office since May 2016.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones confirmed Saturday morning that officers found Knight dead at his home from an apparent gunshot wound. Jones said no foul play was suspected in Knight's death.

"The Judges of the 13th Circuit mourn the loss of Dan Knight, who was a dedicated public servant who worked hard for the people of Boone County. He was an excellent lawyer and a good friend to many. He will be missed but his memory will live on," Jacobs said in a statement regarding Knight's death.