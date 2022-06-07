© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published June 7, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Ford will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models.

The company says it will invest $3.7 billion in the three states, and it will convert about 3,000 temporary workers to full-time status with benefits.

A factory near Cleveland will be expanded so it can build an unidentified new electric commercial vehicle, with 1,800 new jobs. A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine vans will get a third shift of 1,100 workers. And in Michigan, the company will add 2,000 jobs at three assembly plants as well as another 1,200 at other facilities.

Associated Press
