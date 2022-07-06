Free vaccines available for Missouri pet owners

Free vaccinations are now available for pet owners in the Columbia area.

The Pet Wellness Alliance, a nonprofit veterinarian clinic, is partnering with Petco Love, a nonprofit organization started by Petco, to provide free vaccines for mid-Missouri pets.

The vaccines are available at 611 Big Bear Blvd. Suite A in Columbia.

Any pet owner is eligible and can make an appointment online.

New clients can schedule other services at the time of their vaccine appointment as well as receive a 50% discount on an exam. Vaccines are available as long as supplies last, Abbie Knudsen, a representative of Pet Wellness Alliance, said.

The most prevalent deadly diseases for pets are preventable with a vaccine, but an estimated 30% of pet owners go without annual veterinarian visits for preventative care, according to the alliance.

Petco Love's national vaccine initiative aims to provide one million free vaccines around the country, and Pet Wellness Alliance has 1,000 of those to administer to Columbia-area pets.

Examples of available vaccines include those that prevent parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats. Those are among the most prevalent deadly diseases for pets, according to the Pet Wellness Alliance.