Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots will be made available to the public during a walk-in clinic Saturday at Services for Independent Living, according to a news release from the Health Department.

The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Services for Independent Living, located at 1401 Hathman Place. The non-profit organization promotes independence for people with disabilities, seniors and veterans.

The walk-in clinic is open to anyone in the community, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services officials said in the release.

No appointments will be required. Vaccinations will be free and won’t require identification or health insurance.

Information on other places where COVID-19 vaccines are available is online at the CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine.