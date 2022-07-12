© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Wind power transmission line capacity to soar under new plan

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published July 12, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT

ST. LOUIS — Developers announced plans Monday to expand the capacity of a controversial wind power transmission line so much that it would match that of four new nuclear power plants.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Invenergy Transmission, the Chicago-based company attempting to build the Grain Belt Express, now says the project will be able to deliver 5,000 megawatts of power, about 25% more than originally planned.

Invenergy said that investment in the project also would soar to about $7 billion.

