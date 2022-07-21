Parson to travel to Netherlands, Germany to promote business

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson will travel to Germany and the Netherlands next week to promote Missouri international trade.

The governor's office said in a statement that Germany and the Netherlands are important trade partners for Missouri, with more than $902 million in Missouri goods exported to the two countries last year.

The trip will include stops in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf, Germany, as well as Amsterdam and the Hague, Netherlands. The trip is funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a Missouri nonprofit organization.