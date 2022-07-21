© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Parson to travel to Netherlands, Germany to promote business

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published July 21, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson will travel to Germany and the Netherlands next week to promote Missouri international trade.

The governor's office said in a statement that Germany and the Netherlands are important trade partners for Missouri, with more than $902 million in Missouri goods exported to the two countries last year.

The trip will include stops in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf, Germany, as well as Amsterdam and the Hague, Netherlands. The trip is funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a Missouri nonprofit organization.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press